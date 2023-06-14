Flat Footed LLC Has $10.82 Million Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Flat Footed LLC cut its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,730,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,146,890 shares during the period. Diversified Healthcare Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Flat Footed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Flat Footed LLC owned approximately 6.98% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 29,383 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,905,200 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,934,468.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,246,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,668,445.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 1,905,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,934,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,246,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,668,445.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,712,922 shares of company stock worth $17,513,716 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

