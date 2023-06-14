Flaharty Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,692 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of REM opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

