Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,705 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,243,000 after buying an additional 899,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,964,000 after buying an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after buying an additional 1,789,938 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,988,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after buying an additional 484,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.