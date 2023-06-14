Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 25,119 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,119 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,830,000 after buying an additional 147,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,941,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,321,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,644,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 889,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

LMBS opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.