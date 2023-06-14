Flaharty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

