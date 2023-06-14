Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,300 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

