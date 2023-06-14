Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $297.20 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.32 and a 200-day moving average of $268.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

