Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $727,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

