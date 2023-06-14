Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $18.10 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,471 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

