Flaharty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXTG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,993,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $72.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a market cap of $452.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

