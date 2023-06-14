Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 3,051 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after buying an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,168,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,579,000 after buying an additional 5,734,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after buying an additional 4,823,559 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

