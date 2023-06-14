Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,436 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $62,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.20. 512,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.66. The company has a market cap of $251.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

