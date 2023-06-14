Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,888 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,898 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,946,000 after buying an additional 111,052 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.76. 124,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,341. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $245.32 and a 1 year high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.19. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,519 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,209. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

