Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 55,219 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,219 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $92,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,347,000 after acquiring an additional 143,329 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.88. 1,113,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772,250. The company has a market cap of $276.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

