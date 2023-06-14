Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 22,830 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 22,830 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $108,710,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in TJX Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $810,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.81. 700,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.