Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,317 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 50,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.36. 1,233,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,054,270. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

