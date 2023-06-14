Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,869. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

