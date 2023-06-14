Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $24.59 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

DE traded up $5.09 on Wednesday, reaching $403.33. The company had a trading volume of 507,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,573. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.51. The company has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.