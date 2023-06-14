Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $19.79 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 593,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,383,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.04.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 3,899,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,237,578. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,760 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.