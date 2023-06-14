Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142,499 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

