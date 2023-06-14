FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Update

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 4,133.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
FirstRand Stock Performance
FANDF opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. FirstRand has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.
FirstRand Company Profile
