Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ABB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ABB by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ABB by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBNY opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.