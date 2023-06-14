FirstGroup’s (FGP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target on the transport operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

FGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.79) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.06) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 150.33 ($1.88).

Shares of FGP stock traded up GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 140.75 ($1.76). 2,091,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,598. The firm has a market cap of £988.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,010.67, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.63. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 89.55 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 145.50 ($1.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Graham Sutherland bought 30,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £30,874.69 ($38,631.99). Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

