First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, a growth of 585.8% from the May 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,410 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 255,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,066. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

