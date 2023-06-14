First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Stock Price Up 0.7%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.85 and last traded at $55.82. Approximately 7,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2,885.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.