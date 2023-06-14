First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Update

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 884.6% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FPL opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

