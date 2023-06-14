First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.86

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.86 and last traded at $68.79, with a volume of 12757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 186,865 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,164,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,547,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $680,551,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

