First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.86

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.86 and last traded at $68.79, with a volume of 12757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.