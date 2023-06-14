First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.76

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.76 and last traded at $104.72, with a volume of 9881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.56.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $790.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID)
