First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.76

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.76 and last traded at $104.72, with a volume of 9881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.56.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $790.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,414.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 969.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 130.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

