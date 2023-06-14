First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.76

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.76 and last traded at $104.72, with a volume of 9881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.56.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $790.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,414.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 969.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 130.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

