First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.03

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.03 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 3084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.

The company has a market cap of $507.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3,477.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after buying an additional 512,769 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 285,480 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 337.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 124,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 95,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,049,000.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

