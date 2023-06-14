First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.03

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.03 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 3084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.
The company has a market cap of $507.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
