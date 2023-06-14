First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,420 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 101,556 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Solar worth $32,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $195.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.55 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $232.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

