First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 34.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSFG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 35,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

