First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Short Interest Up 150.0% in May

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FREVS stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.
