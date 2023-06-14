First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Short Interest Up 150.0% in May

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance

FREVS stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Get First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey alerts:

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, construction, and holding of real estate properties for long-term investment and not for resale. It operates through the Commercial Properties and Residential Properties segments. The Commercial Properties segment contains multi-tenanted retail or office centers, a single tenanted store, as well as owns land in Rockaway and Rochelle Park, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.