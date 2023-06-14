First Manhattan Co. Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,017 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.21% of Honeywell International worth $308,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,144. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

