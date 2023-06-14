First Manhattan Co. Sells 4,478 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $222.79. 508,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,700. The firm has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

