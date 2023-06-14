First Manhattan Co. Sells 38,199 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 38,199 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 409,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after buying an additional 145,776 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

SBUX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.27. 1,145,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

