First Manhattan Co. Sells 234,950 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,806,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234,950 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 1.21% of Entegris worth $116,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $114.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,482. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,688.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.