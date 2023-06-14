First Manhattan Co. Sells 20,859 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,859 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $43,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,790 shares of company stock valued at $53,536,783 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ABC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.00. 221,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,428. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

