First Manhattan Co. Sells 11,152 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $57,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 65,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 188,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. 3,720,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,871,445. The company has a market cap of $224.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.