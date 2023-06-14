First Manhattan Co. Reduces Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 556,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 3.60% of CSW Industrials worth $64,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CSWI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.37. 3,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.61. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $140,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $86,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,931.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $140,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $372,128 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

