First Manhattan Co. Purchases 39,625 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 39,625 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.6% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $171,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 237,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

V traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.28. 1,320,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.46. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.