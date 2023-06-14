First Manhattan Co. Has $29.23 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,172 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $29,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $29.46.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

