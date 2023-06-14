First Manhattan Co. Buys 56,013 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,013 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $26,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 189,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 970,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,274,000 after buying an additional 504,823 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 722,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,203,000 after buying an additional 31,908 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.32. 2,219,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

