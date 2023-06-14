First Light Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

First Light Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Genmab A/S by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.62.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $38.88. 31,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,371. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

