First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 37,928 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

First Light Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,928 shares during the period. NeoGenomics makes up approximately 2.3% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 2.12% of NeoGenomics worth $24,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NASDAQ NEO opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.75. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About NeoGenomics

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.