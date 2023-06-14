First Light Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Health Catalyst worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 57.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 54.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 472,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 79.2% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 96.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 948,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $671.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.24. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 49,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,838.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,098 shares of company stock worth $48,624. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.