First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 83,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,604. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

