First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases 111,328 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,328 shares during the period. TransMedics Group makes up 1.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of TransMedics Group worth $16,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.05. 20,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,428. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $585,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,689,592.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $585,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,689,592.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

