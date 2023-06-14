First Light Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $11.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.45 and a 200-day moving average of $258.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $296.89.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Recommended Stories

