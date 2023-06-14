First Light Asset Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)

First Light Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,564,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 3.97% of Akumin worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Akumin by 1,798.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,539 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Akumin during the first quarter valued at $223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akumin by 365.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 537,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akumin during the third quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AKU stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 3,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,217. The company has a market cap of $30.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Akumin Inc. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akumin ( NASDAQ:AKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 71.19% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. Analysts anticipate that Akumin Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Akumin from $0.50 to $0.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Akumin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.